THE AMUSEMENT PARK, SUPERDEEP, VICIOUS FUN, JAKOB'S WIFE And More in Shudder's Summer of Chills

This is going to be a great Summer for horror fans and Shudder. The horror streaming service have dropped their slate of original and exclusive films for June, July and August and they are all must see titles.

Obviously, the debut of George A. Romero’s legendary “lost” film The Amusement Park on June 8th is going to be a big day for his fans. We shared with you yesterday that the horror flick Caveat will kick off the Summer season on June 3rd. And do you remember when a trailer for a Russian sci-fi horror flick about a hole in the ground kind of blew up for about twenty four hours before it got taken down? Yeah. Shudder has Superdeep premiering on June 17th. Cannot wait to get our eyeballs on that one.

At the end of the month we are pleased to see that horror comedy Vicious Fun from our friends at Black Fawn Films will premiere on Shudder. Congrats to them for landing a spot on the service and closing out the programming in June.

Then there's Kandisha, the new film from French filmmaking duo, Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, directors of Inside and Livid. Keeping with the theme of filmmaking duos there is also The Boy Behind the Door from Justin Powell and David Charbonier. Both films debut on the service in July.

And you cannot forget about powerhouse acting duo either. Barbara Crampton and Larry Fessenden star in Travis Stevens' latest flick Jakob's Wife which will close out the Summer season.

Check out the gallery below to see all the originals and exclusives that Shudder has planned for us this Summer!

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streamer for horror, thriller and the supernatural, announced today its “Summer of Chills” slate of twelve new original and exclusive films for June, July and August, including the anticipated debut of landmark horror director George A. Romero’s legendary “lost” film The Amusement Park on Tuesday, June 8. The robust summer lineup kicks off with Caveat, an eerie, slow-building, cat-and-mouse thriller, and continues with such marquee films as The Boy Behind the Door, Justin Powell and David Charbonier’s directorial debut; Jakob’s Wife, starring horror icon Barbara Crampton; and Kandisha, the long awaited new supernatural shocker from the French directing duo of Julien Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, who return to Shudder following the success of their film Among the Living; in addition to many others. “Shudder's ‘Summer of Chills’ offers something for everyone with a fantastic line-up of new premieres every week, on top of the best library of curated streaming horror films anywhere,” said Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager. “We’re especially excited to have the premiere of legendary director George A. Romero's lost film The Amusement Park, a must-see piece of cinema history, exclusively on Shudder.” Shudder’s “Summer of Chills” full slate is included below (in chronological order):