Cinequest 2021 Exclusive: Watch The Teaser For Gothic Feminist Horror THE YELLOW WALLPAPER

Screen Anarchy is pleased to share the first look at the teaser for Alexandra Loreth and Kevin Pontuti's gothic feminist horror film The Yellow Wallpaper.

The film is an adaptation of Charlotte Perkins Gilman’s short story by the same name from 1892. The original story itself was lauded by Lovecraft in his 1927 essay Supernatural Horror in Literature. Loreth and Pontuti co wrote the adaptation and she takes the lead role while he directs.

The teaser and a selection of stills are below.

The debut film THE YELLOW WALLPAPER from creative duo—Alexandra Loreth and Kevin Pontuti—is a chilling and boldly original vision of madness. Jane, a writer and young mother, is prescribed a rest treatment by her physician husband John, who takes her to a remote country estate for the summer. She becomes obsessed with the peculiar yellow wallpaper in the bedroom he has chosen for her. In her isolation, she secretly writes about a woman trapped in the wallpaper—that she must free. THE YELLOW WALLPAPER is a dark and disturbing contemporary adaptation of Charlotte Perkins Gilman’s well-known and controversial gothic feminist horror story about patriarchy and mental health. The film is a collaboration between partners Alexandra Loreth and Kevin Pontuti and stars Alexandra Loreth, Joe Mullins, Clara Hart, and Jeanne O’Connor. The film was written by Alexandra Loreth and Kevin Pontuti and directed by Pontuti.

The Yellow Wallpaper will have its World Premiere on March 20 at 7:00 p.m.