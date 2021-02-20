Shudder in March: LUCKY, VIOLATION, And SLAXX Lead us Into The Thaw

Well now. Winter has been a thing, hasn't it? Everything was fine until this past week. What the hell, February? We look to March with fear and trepedation, but also hope because here is the lineup for Shudder next Month and there is a bunch of goodness that will at least warm our horror hearts while staving off frostbite in our toes.

Shudder has some great horror flicks from the ladies next month. The Shudder Original lineup includes Lucky from Natasha Kermani, Violation from Madeleine Sims-Fewer (and her co-director Dusty Mancinelli) and Slaxx from Elza Kephart. They join Stay Out of the Attic, Koko-Di Koko-Da and the popular series A Discovery of Witches next month.

Check out March 16th! Four horror classics - Nosforartu, The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari, The Great Gabbo and White Zombie - are coming to the streming service. Also, check out the first week of the month! Ken Russell's The Devils?

Check out the gallery below for all the classic and contemporary horror goodies coming to Shudder next month!

Members can look forward to new Shudder movie premieres every week, including season two of the hit series A Discovery of Witches, Shudder original films Lucky, Stay Out of the Attic, Slaxx and Violation, the Shudder exclusive Koko-Di Koko-Da, and an impressive lineup of recent and classic horror favorites including Ken Russell's The Devils.