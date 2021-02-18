LIKE DOGS: Black Mandala Acquires Randy Van Dyke's Survival Horror Movie

Man. I really wanted to find out that Randy Van Dyke (Non-Stop to Comic-Con and Dark Crusaders: Into the Storm) was of the clan Van Dyke. Just feeling a little evil today, that I'd find out that Randy was the black sheep of the family making a horror movie and all. Alas, he does not appear to be so let's just go with the regular news then. Sigh.

Our friends at Black Mandala have picked up Van Dyke's suvival horror Like Dogs. There was no word on what their plans are for the film but in the meantime there is a trailer and some posters and images for you to have a look at below.