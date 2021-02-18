Sundance Coverage Hollywood Interviews Indie Interviews International Reviews All News How ScreenAnarchy Works
LIKE DOGS: Black Mandala Acquires Randy Van Dyke's Survival Horror Movie
Man. I really wanted to find out that Randy Van Dyke (Non-Stop to Comic-Con and Dark Crusaders: Into the Storm) was of the clan Van Dyke. Just feeling a little evil today, that I'd find out that Randy was the black sheep of the family making a horror movie and all. Alas, he does not appear to be so let's just go with the regular news then. Sigh.
Our friends at Black Mandala have picked up Van Dyke's suvival horror Like Dogs. There was no word on what their plans are for the film but in the meantime there is a trailer and some posters and images for you to have a look at below.
Genre specialist sales outfit Black Mandala has acquired the survival horror movie “LIKE DOGS”.Science can reach unimaginable limits when emotions come into play. “LIKE DOGS”, directed by Randy Van Dyke, follows a group of young scientists who lose their sanity in the quest to experiment with human behavior. Mengele's spirit haunts this story where there is also place for a furious rape revenge. A behavioral experiment treating humans like animals goes awry when a university student manipulates the research with deadly results.Randy Van Dyke also directed the films “Non-Stop to Comic-Con” (2016) and “Dark Crusaders: Into the Storm” (2005).
