LAPSIS Trailer: Noah Hutton's Sci-fi Drama LAPSIS on Virtual Cinema, VOD & Digital, Feb. 12th

Noah Hutton's sci-fi drama Lapsis is coming to Virtual Cinema, VOD & Digital on February 12th, thanks to Film Movement.

Hutton's film comes across all too poignant in it's criticism of the exploitation of the labor force. Think of the workers slaving away at numerous warehouse around the World working for mega companies like Amazon and Apple.

