LAPSIS Trailer: Noah Hutton's Sci-fi Drama LAPSIS on Virtual Cinema, VOD & Digital, Feb. 12th
Noah Hutton's sci-fi drama Lapsis is coming to Virtual Cinema, VOD & Digital on February 12th, thanks to Film Movement.
Hutton's film comes across all too poignant in it's criticism of the exploitation of the labor force. Think of the workers slaving away at numerous warehouse around the World working for mega companies like Amazon and Apple.
Check out the trailer and stills down below and see if this sci-fi drama is up our alley.
New York, an alternate present: the quantum computing revolution has begun and investors are lining their pockets in the quantum trading market. Building the network, though, requires miles of infrastructure to be laid between huge magnetic cubes by "cablers" - unprotected gig workers who compete against robots to pull wires over rough terrain.Queens delivery man Ray Tincelli (Dean Imperial) is skeptical of new technology, and the buy-in to start cabling is steep, but he struggles to support himself and his ailing younger brother, who suffers from a mysterious illness. So when Ray scores a shady permit, he believes their fortunes may have finally changed. What he doesn't expect is to be pulled into a conspiracy involving hostile cablers, corporate greed, and the mysterious "Lapsis" who may have previously owned his permit. Called "a smart class-conscious sci-fi parable" by The Hollywood Reporter, LAPSIS is a darkly comic and timely look at the gig economy and the failed utopian promises of big tech. Written and directed by Noah Hutton (Deep Time, In Silico).Leading up to the release of the film on February 12, start your own “cabling adventure” by exploring exclusive immersive content at lapsisfilm.com and beyond.
