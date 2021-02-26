Cult Classics GIANTS & TOYS, OVER THE EDGE, and More Make Blu-ray Debut From Arrow Video This May

May 2021 is another great looking month for Arrow Video and cult movie fans with the company reissuing some classics in brand new editions, upgrading Blu-rays to 4K, and bringing a contemporary indie darling to home video.

The release I'm most looking forward to is Masumura (Blind Beast, Black Test Car) Yasuzo's classics Giants and Toys coming to Blu-ray in the US, UK, and Canada. Not far behind is cult gem Over the Edge by director Jonathan Kaplan, an exclusive UK release. Also on this month's docket are recent indie horror A Ghost Waits in the US, UK, and Canada, a new steepbook edition of Terry Gilliam's 12 Monkeys, and Sergio Corbucci's classic Django getting shuffled a bit in the release schedule to the end of May.

Check out the details for the new releases below!