Cult Classics GIANTS & TOYS, OVER THE EDGE, and More Make Blu-ray Debut From Arrow Video This May
May 2021 is another great looking month for Arrow Video and cult movie fans with the company reissuing some classics in brand new editions, upgrading Blu-rays to 4K, and bringing a contemporary indie darling to home video.
The release I'm most looking forward to is Masumura (Blind Beast, Black Test Car) Yasuzo's classics Giants and Toys coming to Blu-ray in the US, UK, and Canada. Not far behind is cult gem Over the Edge by director Jonathan Kaplan, an exclusive UK release. Also on this month's docket are recent indie horror A Ghost Waits in the US, UK, and Canada, a new steepbook edition of Terry Gilliam's 12 Monkeys, and Sergio Corbucci's classic Django getting shuffled a bit in the release schedule to the end of May.
Check out the details for the new releases below!
Over The Edge (UK)
I ONLY GOT ONE LAW: A KID WHO TELLS ON ANOTHER KID IS A DEAD KID.
Inspired by real-life incidents, Over The Edge is an incendiary ode to teen rebellion that quickly became a Gen X/punk-rock touchstone, and a key influence on filmmakers such as Richard Linklater and musicians like Kurt Cobain (who often cited it as his favourite film). New Granada is a brand new planned community, miles from the noise and crime of the big city and a perfect place to raise a family. The only problem is they forgot to build anything for the kids to do. Bored out of their minds and stuck in the middle of nowhere, the teens in the town, led by Carl (Michael Kramer) and Richie (an effortlessly charismatic Matt Dillon in his first film role), do pretty much anything to fill the time, quickly escalating from drugs and sex to petty crime. A rash action by an overzealous local police officer (Harry Northup, Taxi Driver) sets in motion a face-off between the frustrated kids and their clueless parents that will lead to explosive, destructive consequences... Armed with a classic 70s rock soundtrack (including Cheap Trick, Ramones and Van Halen), energetic direction by Jonathan Kaplan (White Line Fever) and an intelligent script by Tim Hunter (Rivers Edge) and Charlie Haas (Matinee), Over The Edge still packs a righteously powerful punch today, and makes its worldwide Blu-Ray debut with brand new bonus features interviewing the cast and crew.
SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS
- High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray transfer
- Original uncompressed mono audio
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing
- Archive commentary by director Jonathan Kaplan, producer George Litto and writers Tim Hunter & Charlie Haas
- New commentary by star Michael Kramer and journalist Mike Sacks
- Isolated music and effects track
- Wide Streets + Narrow Minds, an exclusive retrospective documentary featuring newly recorded interviews with cast and crew, including Jonathan Kaplan, Tim Hunter, Charlie Haas, talent scouts Jane Bernstein and Linda Feferman, production designer Jim Newport, stars Michael Kramer, Harry Northup, Vincent Spano, Pamela Ludwig, Julia Pomeroy, Kim Kliner, Diane Reilly, Eric Lalich and others
- Full post-film Q&A from a 2010 screening at the Walter Reade Theater in New York, featuring Litto, Hunter, Haas, Bernstein, Northup, Kramer, Ludwig, Pomeroy and Tom Fergus
- Excerpts from the Projection Booth podcast episode on the film, including discussion by Mike White, Leon Chase and Heather Drain, plus interviews with Haas, Hunter, Spano, Northup and Andy Romano
- Destruction: Fun or Dumb?, the full educational short excerpted within the film, in high definition
- US theatrical trailer and TV spots
- UK VHS promo
- Image galleries
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sister Hyde
- FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Illustrated collectors' booklet featuring new writing by Kim Morgan and Henry Blyth, and the original San Francisco Examiner article that inspired the film
- *** EXTRAS STILL IN PRODUCTION AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE ***