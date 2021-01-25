LUND FANTASTIC 2021: Swedish Genre Festival Now Open For Submissions

With the new year comes new focus on how we'll continue to do festivals this year. With the end in sight what kind of commitments will our favorite genre festivals make this year. Our friends at Lund Fantastic in Sweden have their answer.

Lund Fantastic, set against the backdrop of the pictured Lund Cathedral, will carry out a hybrid edition for their 27th edition this Fall, from the end of October into November. So there is no time like the present to begin hunting for this year's hidden genre gems.

Submissions are now open for the festival. Details and links are below in the official announcement.