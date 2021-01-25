Lund Coverage Hollywood News Festival Interviews Weird Interviews Hollywood Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
LUND FANTASTIC 2021: Swedish Genre Festival Now Open For Submissions
With the new year comes new focus on how we'll continue to do festivals this year. With the end in sight what kind of commitments will our favorite genre festivals make this year. Our friends at Lund Fantastic in Sweden have their answer.
Lund Fantastic, set against the backdrop of the pictured Lund Cathedral, will carry out a hybrid edition for their 27th edition this Fall, from the end of October into November. So there is no time like the present to begin hunting for this year's hidden genre gems.
Submissions are now open for the festival. Details and links are below in the official announcement.
Lund Fantastic Film Festival Announces 2021 Dates and Call for EntriesHaving weathered the storm of 2020 with a hybrid edition, the Lund Fantastic Film Festival is gearing up for its 27th edition. This fall, from October 30th until November 5th, the Swedish festival will go hybrid once more, with a mix of live events and virtual screenings.Special announcements and summer events will follow in the months to come but, as always, no festival can exist without the works of talented artists. With that in mind, the festival is now ready to receive your submissions and looks forward to exploring genre cinema in the broadest sense since Lund Fantastic aims to help stretch the limits of the imagination, and to reinforce the intrinsic value of imagination in films.From the shudder-inducing to the darkly comedic, the unquantifiable to the wildly inventive, with monsters both murderous or metaphorical, all these and many more creative efforts from all corners of the world could find a home at the Lund Fantastic Film Festival in Sweden, and all will happily be considered.For more details regarding submission, please visit the official website or you can head straight to FilmFreeway to submit your work.See you in Sweden?Festival website: http://www.fff.se/FilmFreeway page: https://filmfreeway.com/LundFantastiskFilmfestival
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.