HOW TO TALK WITH SPIRITS: ALIEN's Veronica Cartwright Psychic June Ahern Supernatural Thriller

News today that Veronica Cartwright (The Birds, Alien, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Witches of Eastwick) will take the lead in Quentin Lee's upcoming supernatural thriller and biopic How to Talk With Spirits.

She will be playing the role of June Ahern, a real life psychic from San Francisco and author of the boook by the same name. In the book a retired San Franciscan psychic helps the SF police solve the murder of her client who is haunted by the spirit of her murdered daughter.

Cartwright joins Julia Nickson, Michael Copon and Jennifer Field in the lead roles. Production is expected to begin next Summer.

The full press release follows.