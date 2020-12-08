DISTRICT 9's Neill Blomkamp Made a Secret Supernatural Horror This Summer

According to the report Blomkamp was all set to shoot an action-thriller called The Inferno but, you know, plague happened and the large production was put on hold. Undeterred Blomkamp gathered a local crew and talent and ran around British Columbia, under on set Covid-protocals, shooting this mystery movie.

Plot details are being kept under wraps on the project but we hear it is something the filmmaker had always wanted to make and is expected to be finished around spring next year.

The cast is largely made up of Canadian actors and there is said to be a strong sci-fi and VFX component in keeping with Blomkamp’s previous three movies.