AGENT REVELATION Trailer: TNG's Michael Dorn Stars in Indie Sci-Fi Action Flick

With the resurrgeance of Star Trek it seems only a matter of time before fans will see one of everyone's favorite Klingons, Michael Dorn from TNG, return in some capacity. For the time being there are indie sci-fi projects like Derek Ting's Agent Revelation.

... a rejected CIA analyst, has been exposed to an ancient 'dust' that transforms him into a super soldier that can communicate with aliens. When a secret organization works with him to discover why aliens have returned to Earth, the truth comes at a price.

The trailer was released today, check it out below. It's pretty effects heavy, thanks to the hard work of Chad Finnerty (Tron : Legacy) and Jaimie Lee Jota-Finnerty (“Fear the Walking Dead”). The action looks good, choreographed by Joe Fidler, of Netflix’s The Punisher. We all know how good some of that stuff was.

Agent Revelation will arrive On Demand on January 22nd from Quiver Distribution and we have the trailer for you to look at today. While the film's focus may be on Jim Yung, Dorn looks to have the role of a sage called Alistar.