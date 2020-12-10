Busan IFF Coverage Teaser Trailers Hollywood Reviews International Reviews International Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works
AGENT REVELATION Trailer: TNG's Michael Dorn Stars in Indie Sci-Fi Action Flick
With the resurrgeance of Star Trek it seems only a matter of time before fans will see one of everyone's favorite Klingons, Michael Dorn from TNG, return in some capacity. For the time being there are indie sci-fi projects like Derek Ting's Agent Revelation.
... a rejected CIA analyst, has been exposed to an ancient 'dust' that transforms him into a super soldier that can communicate with aliens. When a secret organization works with him to discover why aliens have returned to Earth, the truth comes at a price.
The trailer was released today, check it out below. It's pretty effects heavy, thanks to the hard work of Chad Finnerty (Tron : Legacy) and Jaimie Lee Jota-Finnerty (“Fear the Walking Dead”). The action looks good, choreographed by Joe Fidler, of Netflix’s The Punisher. We all know how good some of that stuff was.
Agent Revelation will arrive On Demand on January 22nd from Quiver Distribution and we have the trailer for you to look at today. While the film's focus may be on Jim Yung, Dorn looks to have the role of a sage called Alistar.
NEW TRAILER : Michael Dorn in Derek Ting’s AGENT REVELATIONStar Trek icon Michael Dorn stars in the action-packed sci-fi jaunt AGENT REVELATION, premiering On Demand January 22 from Quiver Distribution.Written, directed by and starring Derek Ting, the film fixes on Jim Yung, a rejected CIA analyst, has been exposed to an ancient 'dust' that transforms him into a super soldier that can communicate with aliens. When a secret organization works with him to discover why aliens have returned to Earth, the truth comes at a price.In addition to Star Trek : The Next Generation’s Dorn, AGENT REVELATION also stars Kayla Ewell (“Roswell : New Mexico”), Eve Mauro (The Oath), and Teo Brines (Wind River).The stunt co-ordinator on the film is Joe Fidler, of Netflix’s The Punisher and the upcoming blockbuster The Suicide Squad, while Chad Finnerty (Tron : Legacy) and Jaimie Lee Jota-Finnerty (“Fear the Walking Dead”) were the visual effects supervisor and visual effects producer, respectively.Ting, a filmmaker who splits his time between New York and Hong Kong, says he wanted Jim Ying to be a relatable character.“I believe great characters and stories are grounded with some sort of reality we live in. For example, the main characters in $upercapitalist and Always, my first 2 features were inspired by friends that were bankers, lawyers and tycoons I had met while living in Hong Kong where I’ve been based for the last 15 years. A good friend of mine from New York, where I was born, grew up and had worked, visited Hong Kong. When we met up, he told me about meeting and finding his biological Mother for the first time as well evaluating how his life would have been had he not been adopted at the age of 8 years old. He grew up rebellious in the United States, eventually being disowned by his adopted parents: not a phone call after turning 18. Having grown up with loving protective parents all my life: a support system to pursue my dreams; the thought of having been abandoned twice by parents is a fascinatingperspective. Through Jim Yung, the main character’s eyes, the film tackles major obstacles in an organic way: bullying, racism, abandonment, loneliness, feelings of inadequacy, how does our main character approach his own needs and wants? Does he have something to prove? What instances in his life were instrumental in him helping find his true calling.”
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.