ORIGIN OF THE SPECIES Exclusive Clip: Robots go to War

Abigail Child's new documentary Origin of the Species is set to have its world premiere during the online edition of DOC NYC international documentary film festival.

We have an exclusive clip to share with you today. It's something a little more comfortable than jumping right into gender and sexuality off the hop. War. We always thought that the reality of a Daniel H. Wilson novel was still a ways off but robotics already have a place in the global military installtion. Check it out below.

The world premiere of Origin of the Species is set for the 2020 edition of DOC NYC, running November 11-19th.