Arrow Video Is Ready to [REC] 'n Roll in January 2021 With A Bumper Crop Of Genre Faves

OLDBOY 4K UHD (UK)
Often cited as one of the best films of the 2000s and possibly the definitive example of extreme Asian cinema, Oldboy is a brutal, lyrical modern classic of the revenge genre.
Based on the Japanese manga of the same name, the film tells the horrific tale of Oh Dae-su (Choi Min-sik), a businessman who is inexplicably kidnapped and imprisoned in a grim hotel room-like cell for 15 years, without knowing his captor or the reason for his incarceration. Eventually released, he learns of his wife’s murder and embarks on a quest for revenge whilst also striking up a romance with a young, attractive sushi chef, Mi-do (Kang Hye-jung). He eventually finds his tormentor, but their final encounter will yield yet more unimaginable horrors...
Directed with immense flair by Park Chan-wook (JSA, The Handmaiden) as the second instalment of his Vengeance Trilogy, Oldboy blazed a trail at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival where it was lauded by the President of the Jury, director Quentin Tarantino. The film went on to become a huge international smash, blowing audiences’ minds with its concoction of filmmaking virtuosity, ingenious plotting, violence and pathos. Now, this masterpiece has been restored in 4K and is presented here with the feature-length documentary Old Days, and a massive array of extras.
4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY CONTENTS
- Two-disc edition featuring a new restoration of Oldboy on 4K UHD Blu-ray, and the acclaimed making-of documentary Old Days on Blu-ray
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Justin Erickson
DISC ONE – OLDBOY (4K UHD BLU-RAY)
- Brand new 4K restoration from the original camera negative supervised by director Park Chan-wook
- 4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)
- Original 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio and 2.0 stereo
- Original Korean and English soundtracks
- Music and effects track
- Newly translated, optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing for the English soundtrack
- Newly translated English subtitles for the Korean soundtrack
- Audio commentary with director Park Chan-wook
- Audio commentary with Park Chan-wook and cinematographer Jung Jung-hoon
- Audio commentary with Park Chan-wook, and actors Choi Min-sik, Yu Ji-tae, Kang Hye-jung
- New audio commentary with critic Jasper Sharp and writer Simon Ward
- Out of the Past, new video appreciation by Asian film expert Tony Rayns
- Deleted scenes with optional director commentary
- Behind the scenes featurettes
- Extensive cast and crew interviews
- Trailers and teasers
- Image gallery
DISC TWO - OLD DAYS (BLU-RAY)
- Old Days: An Oldboy Story, the acclaimed feature-length 2016 documentary about Park Chan-wook’s masterpiece
- Autobiography of Oldboy, a three-and-a-half-hour video diary of the making of Oldboy
FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Fully illustrated booklet featuring new writing by Simon Abrams and archival articles
[REC] (UK)
28 Days Later meets The Blair Witch Project as a mysterious virus turns the inhabitants of an apartment building into a horde of frenzied, bloodthirsty ghouls in [REC] - the original 2007 “found footage” phenomenon that spawned a hit franchise and US remake.
A television film crew, documenting the night shift of a Barcelona fire brigade, get much more than they bargained for when they attend an apparently routine call-out. Upon arrival at an inner city apartment, the firefighters are viciously attacked by the elderly female occupant, who appears to be in the throes of some sort of viral infection. Before long, the virus has taken hold of the entire building, which is cordoned off by the authorities. Trapped inside, the television crew - using their cameras to capture the events as they unfold - and the other remaining survivors find themselves pitched into a nightmare of unimaginable proportions.
Fusing the zombie genre with the “found footage” format to throw the audience right into the midst of the action, [REC] is a terrifying, relentless rollercoaster ride which builds to one of the horror genre’s all time bone-chilling climaxes.
SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS
- High Definition Blu-ray presentation with two viewing options: the "theatrical version" (24fps, 1080p, 78 mins) as shown in cinemas, and the "production version" (25fps, 1080i, 75 mins) as originally filmed
- Original Spanish DTS-HD MA 5.1 and 2.0 audio options on both versions
- Optional English subtitles
- New audio commentary by film critic and historian Alexandra Heller-Nicholas, author of Found Footage Horror: Fear and the Appearance of Reality
- Archive commentary by directors Jaume Balaguero & Paco Plaza
- The Making of [REC], an archive featurette examining the process of production featuring interviews with cast & crew
- How to Shoot a Horror Movie, a French-language featurette presented by directors Jaume Balaguero & Paco Plaza
- Archive interview with Jaume Balaguero & Paco Plaza looking back on the film
- The Fantastic Four, an archive panel discussion with [REC] directors Jaume Balaguero, Paco Plaza and new wave Spanish horror contemporaries Gonzalo Lopez Callego and Juan Antonio Bayona
- On set footage of the cast & crew at work on key scenes including “the attack on Mrs. Izquierdo” and the “climb to hell”
- Archive interview with director of photography Pablo Rosso
- Archive interview with sound supervisor Xavi Mas
- Archive interview with sound designer Oriol Tarragó
- Confidences, a video diary by star Manuela Velasco
- Deleted and extended scenes, including “Fire Station Redux”, “The Secret Archive” and “Corridors of Nails”
- Casting, original video footage from the audition process
- Trailers and TV spots
- Image gallery
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Adam Rabalais
FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Illustrated collectors' booklet with new writing on the film by Xavier Aldana Reyes
As giant monsters rampaged through the Japanese cinematic landscape during the “kaiju boom” of the mid-1960s, Daiei Studios introduced a new character to the screen that would be embraced for generations: Gamera, the giant, flying, fire-breathing turtle, and friend of all children!
Buried under the Arctic ice for several millenia, the colossal chelonian is unleashed upon Japan, leaving havoc in his wake. After becoming an unexpected box office sensation, Gamera returned several more times, leaping to the world’s defence against a motley assortment of evil creatures, from the death-ray-shooting flying terror Gyaos, to the knife-headed alien menace Guiron, to the underwater invader Zigra!
SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS
- High Definition (1080p) transfers of all eight Showa-era Gamera films on Blu-ray
- Lossless original Japanese and dubbed English mono audio for all films
- Optional English subtitles for all films
- Reversible sleeves featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matt Frank
DISC ONE – GAMERA THE GIANT MONSTER
- Commentary and newly filmed introduction by August Ragone
- High Definition (1080p) transfer of Gammera the Invincible, the American theatrical version of the film, with lossless mono audio and optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of hearing
- Remembering the Gamera Series, an archive featurette from 1991, including interviews with director Noriaki Yuasa, writer Nisan Takahashi and others
- Interview with Noriaki Yuasa, filmed by Jörg Buttgereit in 2002
- Gamera Special, an hour-long best-of compilation supervised by Noriaki Yuasa in 1991
- Alternate English credits
- Trailer and image galleries
DISC TWO – GAMERA VS. BARUGON / GAMERA VS. GYAOS
- Commentary on Gamera vs. Barugon by August Ragone & Jason Varney
- Commentary on Gamera vs. Gyaos by Stuart Galbraith IV
- Newly filmed introductions to both films by August Ragone
- High Definition (1080p) transfer of War of the Monsters, the shorter American edit of Gamera vs. Barugon, with lossless English audio
- Alternate English credits for both films
- Trailer and image galleries
DISC THREE – GAMERA VS. VIRAS / GAMERA VS. GUIRON
- Choice of three different versions of Gamera vs. Viras via seamless branching
- Commentary on Gamera vs. Viras by Carl Craig and Jim Cirronella
- Commentary on Gamera vs. Guiron by David Kalat
- Newly filmed introductions to both films by August Ragone
- New featurette with actor Carl Craig showing his souvenirs and props from Gamera vs. Viras
- Highlights from the G-FEST X convention in 2003, featuring Noriaki Yuasa and Carl Craig
- The 4th Nippon Jamboree, a promotional film for the Boy Scouts of Japan directed by Yuasa in 1966
- Alternate English credits for both films
- Trailer and image galleries
DISC FOUR – GAMERA VS. JIGER / GAMERA VS. ZIGRA / GAMERA SUPER MONSTER
- Commentary on Gamera vs. Jiger by Edward L. Holland
- Commentary by Gamera vs. Zigra by Sean Rhoads & Brooke McCorkle
- Commentary on Gamera Super Monster by Richard Pusateri
- Newly filmed introductions to all three films by August Ragone
- Alternate English credits for all three films
- Trailer and image galleries
JSA (US/CAN/UK)
Before Oldboy, before The Handmaiden, visionary filmmaker Park Chan-wook helmed this gripping tale of deceit, misunderstanding and the senselessness of war.
Gunfire breaks out in the demilitarised zone between North and South Korea, leaving two North Korean soldiers dead while a wounded South Korean soldier (Lee Byung-hun, The Good, the Bad, the Weird) flees to safety. With the tenuous peace between the two warring nations on a knife-edge, a neutral team of investigators, headed by Swiss Army Major Sophie Jean (Lee Young-ae, Lady Vengeance), is dispatched to question both sides to determine what really happened under cover of darkness out in no-man’s land.
The recipient of multiple accolades, including Best Film at South Korea’s 2001 Grand Bell Awards, JSA – Joint Security Area showcases Park’s iconic style in an embryonic form, and demonstrates that humanity and common purpose can be found in the most unlikely places.
SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS
- High Definition Blu-ray™ (1080p) presentation
- Original lossless Korean DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and PCM 2.0 stereo soundtracks
- Optional English subtitles
- New audio commentary by writer and critic Simon Ward
- Isolated music and effects track
- Newly recorded video interview with Asian cinema expert Jasper Sharp
- The JSA Story and Making the Film, two archival featurettes on the film’s production
- About JSA, a series of archival introductions to the film by members of the cast
- Behind the scenes montage
- Opening ceremony footage
- Two music videos: Letter from a Private and Take the Power Back
- Theatrical trailer
- TV spot
- Image gallery
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Colin Murdoch
FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing by Kieran Fisher
SOUTHLAND TALES (US/CAN/UK)
THIS IS THE WAY THE WORLD ENDS
In 2001, writer/director Richard Kelly achieved cult status with Donnie Darko, an assured debut feature exploring deep existential questions through the lens of 80s nostalgia. Five years later, he followed up with a more ambitious and even more beguiling sophomore effort, in which forces of totalitarianism and anarchism collide against the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic, near-future world – the beguiling and baffling Southland Tales.
Los Angeles, 2008. As the city stands on the brink of social, economic and environmental chaos, the fates of an eclectic set of characters – including an amnesia-stricken action star (Dwayne Johnson, the Fast & Furious series), an adult film star developing her own reality TV project (Sarah Michelle Gellar, Cruel Intentions) and a police officer whose identity has split in two (Seann William Scott, TV’s Lethal Weapon) – intertwine with each other and with the whole of humanity.
A darkly comic futuristic epic that speaks as presciently to our turbulent times as it did to the American socio-political climate in 2006, Southland Tales receives a fresh – and timely – lease of life with this new, director-approved restoration.
2-DISC LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS
- New 2K restoration by Arrow Films, approved by director Richard Kelly and director of photography Steven Poster
- High Definition Blu-ray™ (1080p) presentations of both versions of the film: the 145-minute theatrical cut and the 160-minute “Cannes cut”, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006
- Original lossless DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and PCM 2.0 stereo soundtracks
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Audio commentary on the theatrical cut by Richard Kelly
- It’s a Madcap World: The Making of an Unfinished Film, a new in-depth retrospective documentary on the film, featuring contributions by Richard Kelly and members of the original crew
- USIDent TV: Surveilling the Southland, an archival featurette on the making of the film, featuring interviews with the cast and crew
- This is the Way the World Ends, an archival animated short set in the Southland Tales universe
- Theatrical trailer
- Image gallery
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Jacey
- Limited edition collector’s booklet featuring new writing by Peter Tonguette and Simon Ward