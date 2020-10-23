Arrow Video Is Ready to [REC] 'n Roll in January 2021 With A Bumper Crop Of Genre Faves

After a relatively light December, Arrow Video is coming back strong in 2021. The new year sees a ton of true heavy hitters hitting store shelves, including some world UHD premieres of some of the greatest genre fare of the 21st century.

First up is a UK only 4K UHD upgrade of Park Chan-wook's seminal film, Oldboy, with a Zavvi exclusive Steelbook variant, alongside Park's earlier film JSA: Joint Security Area on Blu-ray. Also up for grabs in the UK is a brand new Blu-ray release of one of the most terrifying films of the current century, Paco Plaza's [REC], the film that revitalized the fond footage and zombie film genres all in one fell swoop.

Fans in the US aren't getting left out, though, fans on both sides of the pond will be able to enjoy these releases. If you missed the original limited edition Gamera box set earlier this summer, fear not, Arrow is rereleasing them as standard box sets in January. This time the sets will be seperated by era, with a dedicated Showa era classic Gamera box, as well as a modern Heisei era box that includes the remarkable trilogy as well as the later Gamera the Brave.

Last but not least is the 4K UHD premiere of Richard Kelley's misunderstood satire, Southland Tales, featuring both the theatrical and Cannes cut of the film. Check out the full details and images of all of January's releases below