DUNE: Two New Images Ahead of the Official Trailer

Chris Smith
Contributor
Empire has debuted two new images from Denis Villeneuve's Dune in advanced of the official trailer reveal on September 9th.

The new adaptation of the Frank Herbert novel is highly anticipated and includes an all-star cast of Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, and Josh Brolin. Dune is currently set for a December release date. Will it actually come out this year? That will probably depend on the final numbers for Tenet, hitting theaters now.

To view the new images, head over to Empire here.

Denis Villeneuvedune

