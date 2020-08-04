THINGS I DO FOR MONEY Exclusive Clip: Words Are Said, Guns Are Drawn in Japanese-Canadian Crime Thriller Coming August 11th

Japanese-Canadian filmmaker Warren P. Sonoda has been working his way throughout the Canadian film industry working on titles that we locals all know, possibly even love: Murdoch Mysteries, Trailer Park Boys, Todd and the Book of Pure Evil and This Hour Has 22 Minutes.

He's been largely working in television after starting his career with a handful of feature films and his return to feature length this time is special because his new film Things I Do For Money is the first Canadian genre film written and directed by a Japanese-Canadian filmmaker, starring four Japanese-Canadian actors that has ever been made.

Things I Do For Money goes digital here in Canada, launching August 11th, and we have an exclusive clip to share with you today. And for once we have a clip worth sharing because true to form using guns for their designed purpose will play a part in this clip from the crime thriller. We have included a green band trailer for afterwards if you need to calm down a bit.

Bold in its execution and a historic addition to the Canadian crime cannon, Things I Do For Money is a dynamic thriller, set to the full-bodied sounds of the cello. Eli and Nick Yaguchi, two Japanese-Canadian cello-playing brothers from Hamilton, Ontario (played by real-life virtuoso brothers Theodor and Maximilian Aoki in their film debuts) inadvertently steal a bag of money. And yes, trouble ensues, starting with a lethal Vancouver hit man that turns out to be their estranged uncle Just Jimmy (played by their actual father, Edward Aoki). Through a confluence of events and massive bad luck, they also have to save their father’s life, steal an $8 million dollar painting and fight for their lives to get into a prestigious music conservatory. Along the way they discover that everyone has a price and that family never bails on family, no matter the cost. Rounding out the cast is Yodit Tewoderos (Laura), Rhett Morita (Tosh Yaguchi), Jennifer Lynn Walton (Mary Yaguchi), Dax Lough (Alexi Raduli), Danilo Reyes (Gonzo), Colette Zacca (Brenda Mickel) and Ali A. Kazmi (Cossy).

Things I Do For Money arrives on iTunes, Rogers, Bell, Shaw, Vimeo, and Cogeco on August 11th. Pre-sales begin today on iTunes.