Alien Zoos, Vampires, Dysfunctional Killers, and More in ETHERIA Season 1

While various restrictions (or lack thereof) around the world mean people are consuming a lot more content at home, that doesn't mean we're starved from great entertainment. Far from it: I've seen some amazing film and television over the past several months, and only feel the lack of theatrical viewing for the communal experience. There is great work to be found on our home screens, and a case in point is the new offering from The Horror Collective and the great minds behind the Etheria Film Festival.

ETHERIA, a anthology of horror and science fiction shorts directed by women, is coming to Amazon Prime. Featuring works by emerging directors and great performers such as Shannon Woodward (Westworld), Grace Huang (The Man with the Iron Fist), Paula Jai Parker (Hustle & Flow), and Tina Majorino (Napoleon Dynamite), anothology series like these are not only a treat to watch, you can also show off to your friends that you were watching a director's work long before they made their feature debut at a big festival.

Featuring apocalyptic westerns, creepy Japanese ghost children, serial killer road trips, unnerving parallel universes, angry angelic avengers, interplanetary kidnapping, last desperate shots at crazed glory, and the worst job interview you’ve ever had, Etheria Season 1 offers shockingly innovative short genre anthology content for real genre fans.

Season 1 will premiere on August 20th exclusively on Amazon Prime for 30 days before going on transaction VOD, so get your popcorn ready! Check out the trailer below.