World Television premiere of prolific filmmaker Dustin Fergusonâ€™s The Beast Beneath starring Genre stars Brinke Stevens & Mel Novak.

The much anticipated world television premiere of prolific filmmaker Dustin Ferguson's (Angry Asian Murder Hornets, 5G Zombies), new creature feature The Beast Beneath starring genre stars Brinke Stevens (The Slumber Party Massacre, Nightmare Sisters) & Mel Novak (Bruce Lee’s Game Of Death, An Eye For An Eye opposite Chuck Norris), is on Friday August 7th at 10pm Central Standard time (CST) on WGUD-TV’s extremely popular After Hours Cinema show hosted by noted film historian Lee Turner. This broadcast will feature a scene exclusively in 3D.

Synopsis: A record Earthquake rocks a small, resort town after a 2000 year old prehistoric blood thirsty beast is unleashed to feast on the local community. It's up to Aaron (Eric Prochnau, Meathook Massacre 6) and his brilliant scientist sister (Stevens) to crack the case and put a stop to the mayhem before time runs out, all while the cunning town Mayor George Reid (Novak) tries to cover up the monster's bloody tracks.

"I wanted to take this opportunity to create a throwback to the 1970's made-for-TV Creature Feature I love so dearly. Films like 'Rattlers', 'The Savage Bees' and even the drive-in hits 'Bog', and 'Blood Beach' served as big inspirations for this. I only hope I managed to do that era justice," said Ferguson.

The film is produced by SCS Entertainment in conjunction with After Hours Cinema. Alana Evans, Sheri Davis, Mike Ferguson, Jennifer Nangle, D.T. Carney and Turner round out the cast.