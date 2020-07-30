NOTHING BUT THE BLOOD Exclusive Clip: Father Has Some Things on His Mind
Daniel Tucker's horror thriller Nothing But The Blood is coming to VOD, blu-ray, and DVD nationwide on August 4th from Gravitas Ventures! Screen Anarchy has an exclusive clip to share with you today. Have a look below.
In this clip Les Best is Father, preaches to his congregation in a church that is so full of love and grace that reporter Jessica Cutler (Rachel Hudson) just has to check it out for herself. No. Just kidding. This is some of that hard core, fundamentalist Westboro brand of Christianity crap going on here. Enjoy!
Jessica Cutler is a small-town journalist sent to cover the grand opening of a controversial new church. As the ministry digs its roots into the town and its residents, Jessica’s life begins to take an unexpected, violent turn that will shake her foundations to their very core.Don't miss this thrilling, dramatic look inside violent religious indoctrination, set against the eerie, idyllic backdrop of rural Texas.Nothing but the Blood stars Rachel Hudson (Ashes to Ashes), Jordan O’Neal (Fabletown), Nick Triola (Remember to Forget), and Les Best (Scare Package).
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.