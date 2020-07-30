NOTHING BUT THE BLOOD Exclusive Clip: Father Has Some Things on His Mind

Daniel Tucker's horror thriller Nothing But The Blood is coming to VOD, blu-ray, and DVD nationwide on August 4th from Gravitas Ventures! Screen Anarchy has an exclusive clip to share with you today. Have a look below.

In this clip Les Best is Father, preaches to his congregation in a church that is so full of love and grace that reporter Jessica Cutler (Rachel Hudson) just has to check it out for herself. No. Just kidding. This is some of that hard core, fundamentalist Westboro brand of Christianity crap going on here. Enjoy!