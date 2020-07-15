MONSTEROUS: Official Poster And Trailer For Indie Creature Feature Coming This August

This is for all you lovers of cryptid horror flicks! Bruce Wemple's creature feature Monstrous, written by his lead Anna Shields, will be available On Demand and DVD on August 11th from Uncork’d Entertainment. An official poster (left) and trailer were just released. Check out the trailer below.

Sylvia, a lonely 20-something, goes searching for answers after her friend mysteriously vanishes in Whitehall, NY, an Adirondack town known for its Bigfoot sightings. She sets off with a mysterious, charming young woman, Alex, hellbent on getting to Whitehall for different reasons. Sylvia soon learns that hiding in the woods is an evil more sinister than she could ever imagine.

Monstrous stars Anna Shields, Rachel Finninger, Grant Schumacher, Hannah McKechnie, Catharine Daddario, Dylan Grunn, Peter Stray, Rick Montgomery Jr., and Thomas Brazzle ,

Monstrous premieres On Demand and DVD August 11 from Uncork’d Entertainment.