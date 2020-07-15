Exclusive: Kazakh Action Epic THE LEGEND OF TOMIRIS Coming From Well Go USA This Fall

One of the reasons I first started reading this site almost a decade and a half ago was the excitement that comes with discovering strange and unusual little films from countries and cultures I know nothing about, which is why this new trailer premiere for The Legend of Tomiris has me so excited! Well Go USA has announced that they'll be releasing this action epic from Kazakhstan this September 29th on Blu-ray, DVD, and VOD, and we have your exclusive first look!

Well Go has a wonderful history of not only releasing the best and latest exciting action films from Asian hotspots like Hong Kong, China, and South Korea, but they've also taken some pretty exciting chances on films from areas less well known for their action output. Some of my favorite films in their catalog are also some of the more obscure. Films like Warriors of the Rainbow: Seediq Bale depicting tribal action in Taiwan and The Golden Cane Warrior & Killers from Indonesia have shown that they aren't afraid to try something new. For those looking for a frame of reference for The Legend of Tomiris, I get a very strong Mongol vibe from this trailer. Ironically, that film - starring Japanese cult legend Asano Tadanobu - was shot in Kazakhstan, where Tomiris takes place.

Take a look at this action-packed trailer and you'll see what I mean. Check out more details below: