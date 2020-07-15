Exclusive: Kazakh Action Epic THE LEGEND OF TOMIRIS Coming From Well Go USA This Fall
One of the reasons I first started reading this site almost a decade and a half ago was the excitement that comes with discovering strange and unusual little films from countries and cultures I know nothing about, which is why this new trailer premiere for The Legend of Tomiris has me so excited! Well Go USA has announced that they'll be releasing this action epic from Kazakhstan this September 29th on Blu-ray, DVD, and VOD, and we have your exclusive first look!
Well Go has a wonderful history of not only releasing the best and latest exciting action films from Asian hotspots like Hong Kong, China, and South Korea, but they've also taken some pretty exciting chances on films from areas less well known for their action output. Some of my favorite films in their catalog are also some of the more obscure. Films like Warriors of the Rainbow: Seediq Bale depicting tribal action in Taiwan and The Golden Cane Warrior & Killers from Indonesia have shown that they aren't afraid to try something new. For those looking for a frame of reference for The Legend of Tomiris, I get a very strong Mongol vibe from this trailer. Ironically, that film - starring Japanese cult legend Asano Tadanobu - was shot in Kazakhstan, where Tomiris takes place.
Take a look at this action-packed trailer and you'll see what I mean. Check out more details below:
Based on the Incredible True Story
THE LEGEND OF TOMIRIS
Debuts on Digital, Blu-ray™ Combo Pack & DVD September 29
PLANO, TEXAS (July 15, 2020) –With the likes of Charlize Theron kicking butt in The Old Guard, 2020 is turning into the year of the strong female action hero, and joining Wonder Woman, Mulan and Black Widow is THE LEGEND OF TOMIRIS, the epic drama on one of the world's first female warlords, debuting on Digital, Blu-ray™ and DVD September 29 from Well Go USA Entertainment.
Directed by award-winning director Akan Satayev (The Liquidator), this is the story of the life of the great queen of the steppe – the legendary Tomiris, a woman destined to become a skillful warrior and strategist, unite the Scythian/Saka tribes under her authority, and slay the founder and first king of the Persian empire. THE LEGEND OF TOMIRIS, the highest-grossing action film in Kazakhstan, stars Almira Tursyn, Adil Akhmetov, Yerkebulan Daiyrov, Berik Aitzhanov, Azamat Satybaldy, Aizhan Lighg and Ghassan Massoud (Kingdom of Heaven).
Synopsis:
Based on historical heroine Queen Tomiris of Massagetae and her cadre of female warriors (the real-life 6th century BCE Amazonians), The Legend of Tomiris recounts the tale of the nomadic ruler who overcame great personal tragedy to repel the powerful Persian empire and unite the Great Steppe.