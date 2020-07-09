COMIC-CON@HOME: Shudder to Present Two Panels; Scary Good TV & Horror Is Queer

A lot of us have been doing what we can to get through the first half of this year, giving up but we need to rewarded for our sacrifices. One huge hit for the genre/nerd community was the cancellation of our annual pilgrimage Comic-Con in San Diego.

But the organization came back and have set up an online version, Comic-Con@Home, which will run in a couple weeks. While it won't be same as sitting in that main hall, collectively losing our minds over the next big thing, something is better than nothing.

Shudder is doing their part by offering two panels at this year's home edition. First there is Scary Good TV, where some of horror TVs showrunners will look at the boom of horror related TV. Second there is Horror is Queer, which will look at the history of queer in horror cinema.

Read through the press release that follows and remember to keep an eye out for the schedule so you don't miss these great panels.