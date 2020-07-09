Udine Coverage Action Movies Hollywood Interviews All Interviews Top 10 Lists How ScreenAnarchy Works
COMIC-CON@HOME: Shudder to Present Two Panels; Scary Good TV & Horror Is Queer
A lot of us have been doing what we can to get through the first half of this year, giving up but we need to rewarded for our sacrifices. One huge hit for the genre/nerd community was the cancellation of our annual pilgrimage Comic-Con in San Diego.
But the organization came back and have set up an online version, Comic-Con@Home, which will run in a couple weeks. While it won't be same as sitting in that main hall, collectively losing our minds over the next big thing, something is better than nothing.
Shudder is doing their part by offering two panels at this year's home edition. First there is Scary Good TV, where some of horror TVs showrunners will look at the boom of horror related TV. Second there is Horror is Queer, which will look at the history of queer in horror cinema.
Read through the press release that follows and remember to keep an eye out for the schedule so you don't miss these great panels.
SHUDDER TO PRESENT TWO PANELS AT THIS YEAR’S COMIC-CON@HOME: ‘SCARY GOOD TV WITH HORROR’S TOP SHOWRUNNERS’ AND ‘HORROR IS QUEER’‘Scary Good TV’ Panel to Feature Nick Antosca (Channel Zero), Meredith Averill (Locke & Key), Don Mancini (Chucky), Greg Nicotero (Creepshow), Jami O’Brien (NOS4A2) and Moderator Tananarive Due (Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror)‘Horror Is Queer’ Panel to Feature Sam Wineman, director of Shudder’s upcoming on LGBTQ horror doc, Nay Bever (Attack of the Queerwolf), Bryan Fuller (Hannibal), Don Mancini (Child’s Play), Lachlan Watson (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Moderator Jordan Crucchiola (Vulture)Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, will be presenting two powerhouse horror panels at this year’s virtual Comic-Con@Home event:Scary Good TV with Horror’s Top Showrunners — Nick Antosca (Channel Zero), Meredith Averill (Locke & Key), Don Mancini (Chucky), Greg Nicotero (Creepshow) and Jami O’Brien (NOS4A2) offer their unique insights on why horror TV is having a moment and what it takes to create the kind of terrifying shows that keep viewers coming back episode after episode. Moderated by screenwriter/educator Tananarive Due (executive producer, Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror).Shudder Presents ‘Horror is Queer’ — Discover why horror cinema is (and always has been) queer with Sam Wineman (The Quiet Room), director of Shudder’s upcoming documentary on LGBTQ horror film history, and a panel of leading voices: Nay Bever (co-host, Attack of the Queerwolf podcast), Bryan Fuller (creator, Hannibal), Don Mancini (creator of the Child’s Play franchise), Lachlan Watson (actor, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and, serving as moderator, writer Jordan Crucchiola.Comic-Con@Home runs July 22-26. Dates and times for Shudder’s panels will be announced via the event’s organizers later this week.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.