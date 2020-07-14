Grimmfest Coverage Superhero Movies Weird Videos Crime Movies Weird Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
Action Star Paul Mormando Joins Billy Hartmann's New Mob Series K-Town, Opposite Tom Sizemore , Bai Ling and Daniel Baldwin.
World renowned martial arts Action  star Paul Mormando (Bound By Debt, Justified Vengeance) has been cast as Carmine 'BoBo' Conti in K-Town, an exciting new pilot Written By New Jersey's Billy Hartmann.   Mormando, a Brooklyn native and rising action star, will portray  Carmine 'Bo Bo' Conti Underboss to the Deluca family a hot head who has been known to make his enemies disappear.  No word on if Mormando will get to use his fighting skills, I guess we will just have to wait and see!
 
 
 

 Billy Hartmann ( (Peter Pan, land of Forever)  ), Who is the creator, and writer  of the thrilling series will also play the role of Angelo 'Smalls' Smallilone  . The show is set in Kenilworth New Jersey, and is being produced by  Billy Hartmann , Paul Mormando,Tom Sizemore  as well  as Tony Devon and  Diana Carter.   Carter  also serves as the casting director for the show, and hopes that K-Town will be the modern day version of the Soprano's.  Once the Pilot is complete Hartmann plans to have the show shopped  around to networks such as Netflix, Hulu and all of the available streaming services.

 
K-Town  is set to begin shooting on location in New Jersey once this Pandemic breaks. The powerful series stars Tom Sizemore (Saving Private Ryan) as Johnny JJ O' Conner ,Bai Ling (Red Corner) as Maho 'Diamond' Chu.   Robert Lasardo (The Mule),  Daniel Baldwin (Hawaii Five- O), Tony Devon (House of Cards),   Ciro Dapagio (Mob King) ,and Tamara Glynn (Halloween 5)  round out the ensemble cast.   
