Action Star Paul Mormando Joins Billy Hartmann's New Mob Series K-Town, Opposite Tom Sizemore , Bai Ling and Daniel Baldwin.

World renowned martial arts Action star Paul Mormando ( Bound By Debt, Justified Vengeance ) has been cast as Carmine 'BoBo' Conti in K-Town , an exciting new pilot Written By New Jersey's Billy Hartmann. Mormando, a Brooklyn native and rising action star, will portray Carmine 'Bo Bo' Conti Underboss to the Deluca family a hot head who has been known to make his enemies disappear. No word on if Mormando will get to use his fighting skills, I guess we will just have to wait and see!

Billy Hartmann ( (Peter Pan, land of Forever) ), Who is the creator, and writer of the thrilling series will also play the role of Angelo 'Smalls' Smallilone . The show is set in Kenilworth New Jersey, and is being produced by Billy Hartmann , Paul Mormando,Tom Sizemore as well as Tony Devon and Diana Carter. Carter also serves as the casting director for the show, and hopes that K-Town will be the modern day version of the Soprano's. Once the Pilot is complete Hartmann plans to have the show shopped around to networks such as Netflix, Hulu and all of the available streaming services.