‘Spides’ receives UK Premiere on Syfy

Game of Thrones’ Rosabell Laurenti Sellers, Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D’s Falk Hentschel, Black Panther’s Florence Kasumba and Bad Bank’s Désirée Nosbusch star in new alien invasion drama Spides.

Rounding out the cast are Damian Hardung (Name Of The Rose), Susanne Wuest (Perfume, A Cure for Wellness), Rory Fleck Byrne (Harlots, Pixie), Branko Tomovic (Vampir, Deus), Angus McGruther (Bad Banks), Kimberly Leemans (The Walking Dead, The Fix) and Harvey Friedman (Sense8).

Spides is set in modern day Berlin and follows Nora, a young woman who wakes from a coma without any memory of her previous life after taking a mysterious drug. Local police detective David Leonhart and his partner Nique Navar are hunting down that drug in relation to dozens of missing teens. When Nora sets out to discover what happened to her, she begins to unravel a conspiracy of aliens who are using a synthetic drug to infiltrate humans to use as host bodies.

Spides was written by Rainer Matsutani, Eckhard Vollmar, Peter Hume, Carola Lowitz and Mark Wachholz, and produced by Katapult Filmproduktion and Red Sun Films in co-operation with Palatin Media, which also distributes the series. Nevision, Aventin Film and Baby Giant Hollyberg are co-producers of the show.

Spides will receive its UK premiere on Syfy UK on Tuesday June 16th at 9pm.