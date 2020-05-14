Fantasia Coverage Weird Videos Fantasy Movies Festival Videos Crime Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

HEKS: Watch The Trailer For Reine Swart's South African Horror

Founder and Editor; Toronto, Canada (@AnarchistTodd)
South African actress turned director Reine Swart makes her feature directorial debut with upcoming horror film Heks. With a story tapping in to black magic a first trailer has just arrived as the film comes to the end of post production.

A grieving British girl unravels her murdered mother’s secrets connected to a South African witch doctor’s curse. She wants to put an end to this haunting hex by traveling to South Africa, but instead it casts her deeper into sinister depths.

Take a look at the trailer below!

