BEFORE THE FIRE Trailer: More Dangerous Than a Virus

What could be more frightening than the possibility of sheltering in a place that isn't as safe as it looks?

In the upcoming thriller Before the Fire, an actress must come to grips with the realization that her rising career has been halted by the threat of a deadly pandemic. Her reluctance to return to small-town living, however temporary, is multiplied when the place she formerly called home forces her to confront something she did not anticipate, which may be even more dangerous than a murderous virus.

Jenna Lyng Adams stars, along with Jackson Davis, Ryan Vigilant, and Charles Hubbell. Charlie Buhler directed.

The film premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival earlier this year. Dark Sky Films has now acquired all North American distribution rights to Before the Fire, which will be available in theaters and on digital later this summer. Specific plans will be announced later. For now, watch the trailer to see why this is noteworthy.