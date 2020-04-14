THE LAST DRIVE-IN WITH JOE BOB BRIGGS: Wrestler Chris Jericho to Co-Host The Season Premiere
Well. This is a surprise. Wrestling superstar Chris Jericho will co-host the season premiere of The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs.
On April 24th at 9pm ET Jericho will join Briggs for a screening of a 70s horror flick that features, in Jericho's words, "butt darts, brain sucking, backgammon for digits, a maniacal mini-Oates AND a dick dog".
Jericho is not saying much in his announcement but more astute horror eficianados knew right away what horror flick he is referring to, Joel M. Reed's 1976 film Bloodsucking Freaks. I think part of the fun is finding out what Briggs has chosen the night of its screening, but this one sounds nasty and dirty.
A sadist (Seamus O'Brien) kidnaps young women and tortures and kills them on stage, but his audiences think it is fake.
Just the right way to start a new season of The Last Drive-In. Here is Jericho announcing the gig by way of his Twitter account.
Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, announced today that AEW “Le Champion” and Fozzy singer Chris Jericho will co-host the upcoming season premiere episode of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, streaming Friday, April 24 at 9PM ET.“When Joe Bob Briggs asked me to come watch a movie featuring butt darts, brain sucking, backgammon for digits, a maniacal mini-Oates AND a dick dog, I said: what time and what trailer park!” said Chris Jericho.“Chris Jericho is the most exciting wrestling personality to befriend horror since Rowdy Roddy Piper co-hosted They Live! with me on TNT years ago,” said The Last Drive-In host Joe Bob Briggs. “In fact, Jericho may be the most famous wrestler in the world right now, not to mention lead singer for a metal band that charted on Billboard with an anthem that thousands of arena fans know by heart. I’m gonna share the hosting chair with Chris so that he can go wild on a seventies horror classic he’s been crazy about since high school. He’s a world class athlete, podcaster, actor, musician—he’s really a one-man bundle of pop-culture fun—and on April 24th he’s gonna prove that he’s also a drive-in kind of guy.”A short while ago, Jericho shared the following video announcing his appearance to his @IAmJericho Twitter account.On The Last Drive-In, Joe Bob Briggs, the world’s foremost drive-in movie critic, presents an eclectic horror movie double feature, interrupting the films to expound upon their merits, histories and significance to genre cinema. Episodes of The Last Drive-In first stream on the Shudder TV live feed in the U.S. and Canada before being made available on demand. The show’s hashtag, #TheLastDriveIn, has trended on Twitter during the premiere of every episode in season one and across four holiday specials, including Joe Bob’s Halloween Hootenanny and A Very Joe Bob Christmas. New episodes will premiere on Shudder Friday nights through June 26.The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs series is produced by Matt Manjourides and Justin Martell and directed by Austin Jennings.The new season of The Last Drive-In is part of April’s “Halfway to Halloween” Month on Shudder. Other highlights this month include the new series Cursed Films, a new season of Australian slasher Wolf Creek and a special collection of the first eight Friday the 13th movies.
