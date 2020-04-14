THE LAST DRIVE-IN WITH JOE BOB BRIGGS: Wrestler Chris Jericho to Co-Host The Season Premiere

Well. This is a surprise. Wrestling superstar Chris Jericho will co-host the season premiere of The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs.

On April 24th at 9pm ET Jericho will join Briggs for a screening of a 70s horror flick that features, in Jericho's words, "butt darts, brain sucking, backgammon for digits, a maniacal mini-Oates AND a dick dog".

Jericho is not saying much in his announcement but more astute horror eficianados knew right away what horror flick he is referring to, Joel M. Reed's 1976 film Bloodsucking Freaks. I think part of the fun is finding out what Briggs has chosen the night of its screening, but this one sounds nasty and dirty.

A sadist (Seamus O'Brien) kidnaps young women and tortures and kills them on stage, but his audiences think it is fake.

Just the right way to start a new season of The Last Drive-In. Here is Jericho announcing the gig by way of his Twitter account.