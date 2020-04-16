Shudder to Release Brandon Christensen's Horror Flick Z on Mother's Day

Shudder has announced they will release Brandon Christensen's latest horror flick, Z, just in time for Mother's Day on May 7th.

The Canadian horror flick, about a mother's fear that her son's imaginary friend, Z, may be real, will be available in every Shudder TERRORtory (US, Canada, the UK, Ireland and Germany).

Find a gallery of images below along with the trailer to give you an idea the horrors that wait for you in Z.

As an extra bonus, Christensen also made a short film with his two sons called Scaredycats. This is what you call in the industry, doing parenting right. Heh. Find that below as well.