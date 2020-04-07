Now on VOD: THE PERISHED, In Search of a Mother

Our own Andrew Mack recently shared the trailer for Irish horror flick The Perished, which is available on various Video On Demand platforms as of today (Tuesday, April 7, 2020). Now we have three new clips from the film to frighten and/or terrify.

Directed by Paddy Murphy, the official tagline gets right to the point: "While recovering from an abortion, a young woman is tormented by the spirits of the unborn...who seek a mother." Courtney McKeon stars as the young woman; Fiach Kunz, Paul Fitzgerald and Lisa Tyrrell also star.

That trailer, by the way, is creepy in the extreme, and suggests that the film itself will be a deeply unsettling experience. Reviews from its festival run have been quite positive. (And, I mean, look at the poster, too!) If that's your taste, you can rent or buy on iTunes or your purchasing/viewing platform of choice.

Watch the trailer and clips below.

