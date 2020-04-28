My Darling Quarantine Short Film Festival Brings Dystopian Fiction to Your Browser

To all you social-distancing short film lovers out there: the warm embrace of good shorts beckons.

Hosted on the Talking Shorts website and curated by any number of fine programmers from all over the world, the My Darling Quarantine Short Film Festival shares a weekly lineup of memorable dystopian fiction, allowing you to vote for the winner. They are in week seven already, but it’s never too late to join the party!

Among this week’s offerings you’ll see a troupe of dancing badgers in Astrid Goldsmith’s Quarantine, a lonesome robot in Carrier (Marijn Grieten) and human solidarity being put to the test in Zachary Russell’s eerie 7A, teased below.

If you’re feeling charitable and wish to support the arts in these unpredictable times, that too is possible, but not a prerequisite before watching the weekly selection. Donations will help raise money for those fighting against COVID-19 (Medecins Sans Frontiers) as well as freelancers and cultural events that have been affected by the global pandemic.