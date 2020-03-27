Fantaspoa 2020: The Festival is Postponed, Launches a Crowfunding Campaign And Free Video Platform For Your Isolation Period

We are going to take a moment and be a little selfish. We were planning on being in Porto Alegre, Brazil at the end of May to attend our first Fantaspoa. Time was booked off, plane ticket in hand, all we had to do was wait. And wait. And wait. Until the unthinkable happened and we watched as the spectre of grave illness began to creep to all corners of the globe.

As the days and weeks ticked by everyone could see that it was coming for Brazil, that it was only a matter of time before it landed on their shores. Just in time to makes things very difficult for Fantaspoa to carry on this Spring. So, the festival joined the ranks of many film festivals who have had to postpone their events until the World recovers.

On top of that, the festival was one of many organizations dedicated to the arts to have its funding stripped by the Brazilian government prior tothe outbreak. So, that's awesome.

Fantaspoa has a two-fold plan. One, plan on having this year's festival at the end of the year, sometime between October and December. That's not terrible considering it is just starting to turn to Summer weather in the region at that time of the year.

Second, the festival launched a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds for this year's festival . We do not know when the current administration is going to come around on this decision to cut funding. Honestly, it seems to be cocking up a lot of things down there from the destruction of the rain forest, to cutting arts funding and downplaying the current epidemic coming to town.

To help with the current struggles and anticipating a period of self-isolation, even shutdown, Fantaspoa will be offering the "Fantaspoa at Home" initiative starting next Wednesday, April 1st.

"Fantaspoa at Home" is... "an original digital platform that will make available - completely free of charge and accessible worldwide - select feature films from the festival's previous fifteen editions. The platform will reinforce the important, scientific statements regarding quarantining that medical professionals around the globe continue to stress: It is utterly essential to the future of humanity for us to immediately reduce our time outside".

Please consider supporting Fantaspoa this year . It is a very important genre festival, not just for Brazil but for the LatAm region by and large. Visit the campaign page here and we look forward to reporting from Fantaspoa some time at the end of the year.