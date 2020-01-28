SWALLOW: Watch The Trailer For Carlo Mirabella-Davis' Award Winning Dramatic Horror Thriller

IFC Films is releasing Carlo Mirabella-Davis` dramatic horror thriller Swallow in select cinemas and On Demand on March 6th.

The official trailer and poster were released today. Have a look further down for the trailer and see what all the fuss has been about his awarding winning debut feature film.

Hunter, a newly pregnant housewife, finds herself increasingly compelled to consume dangerous objects. As her husband and his family tighten their control over her life, she must confront the dark secret behind her new obsession.

Swallow stars Haely Bennett, Austin Stowell, Elizabeth Marvel, David Rasche and Denis O'Hare.

Speaking of Haely Bennett, our own Kurt Halfyard caught Swallow this past Summer. You will find his complete review here but here is an excerpt where he focuses on Bennett and her performance.