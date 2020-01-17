Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival Unveils Poster For 20th Edition

The 20th edition of the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) in Switzerland is coming up this July.

As the sole Swiss event dedicated to the cinema of the imagination, the NIFFF has over the past two decades transformed the national cultural landscape by offering a centre of expertise for an undervalued industry. Original, independent and successful, the festival has been exploring the relationships between storytelling, images and technologies since 2004. For its 20th edition, the festival’s directors want to emphasize the uniqueness of the NIFFF and offer new templates for the cinema experience to audiences and professionals alike.

For the 5th year in a row, the poster design has been assigned to Neuchâtel-based creative agency White – brand design. The 2020 visual subtly combines the NIFFF’s philosophy and positioning: a diversity-seeking festival with a strong identity, and the agile ability to reinvent itself. The visual perspective represents everything that is possible and underlines the thought-provoking dimension of the fantasy genre. As a finishing touch, the acronym has a golden pinkish glow that serves as a reminder that glamour is not exclusive to red carpets.

The 20th anniversary of NIFFF will take place from July 3rd to July 11th, 2020.