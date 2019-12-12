VFW Trailer: Stephen Lang Fights Mutant Punks

RLJE Films & Voltage Pics have debuted the trailer for the bold new action/horror film VFW, which stars Stephen Lang (Don't Breathe) as a war veteran who, along with his veteran brethren, must defend their local VFW against a deranged drug dealer and his relentless army of punk mutants.

The film was written by Max Brallier (The Last Kids on Earth) & Matthew McArdle and was directed by Joe Begos.

VFW (which stands for "veterans of foreign wars") premiered at Fantastic Fest alongside a 35mm print of Begos's third feature, the vampire thriller Bliss.

The film also stars William Sadler, Martin Kove, David Patrick Kelly, Sierra McCormick, Tom Williamson, Travis Hammer, George Wendt, and Fred Williamson.

RLJE will VFW in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 14th, 2020