ASHFALL Trailer Blows Up Korea

You say "ridiculous," I say "awesome," let's call the whole thing Ashfall.

Heading to theaters in Asia beginning on December 19 -- hitting Hong Kong on January 1, 2020 -- from CJ Entertainment, Ashfall looks to be a big-spectacle type of thing. The synopsis reads: "Stagnant since 1903, at an elevation of 9000', a volcano erupts on the mythical and majestic Baekdu Mountain. ... located on the Chinese-North Korean border. Armed with the threat of imminent eruptions, a team of uniquely trained professionals from South and North Korea unite. Together, they must join forces and attempt to prevent a catastrophic disaster threatening the Korean Peninsula."

Lee Byung-Hun, Ha Jung-woo, Jeon Hye-jin, Ma Dong-seok, and Suzy Bae star; Kim Byung-seo and Lee Hae-jun wrote and directed. This is truly a film that I need to see to believe.

Watch the trailers below.