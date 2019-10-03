THE MADNESS WITHIN New Art, Trailer and Release Date

Busted Knuckle Productions is one step closer to releasing its latest production, The Madness Within. Very much a thriller, The Madness Within was written and directed by Hunter G. Williams as a rumination on addiction.

Some official release art has been released for the film's December 6 release through Midnight Releasing. As you can see, it's pretty darn great.

Russ Washington is a successful businessman on top of the world. But when Addiction, secrets, and faulty relationships send him spiraling down the rabbit hole, will he continue to plummet or find the strength to carry on.

For fans of the unexpected The Madness Within promises a look into the soft underbelly of a corrupt business and its many dishonest players.

The film stars Hunter G. Williams, Edin Gali, Tessa Farrel, Lily Tomlin, Kristen Carpenter and Devon Ogden.

Check out the trailer below: