THE BYGONE: Exclusive Trailer Premiere For Neo-Western Thriller
Parker and Graham Phillips' neo-western thrller The Bygone will be released by Gravitas Ventures on multiple digital platforms on November 12th.
Screen Anarchy is pleased to premiere the exclusive trailer for The Bygone today. Packed with shots of stunning vistas, a menacing villain and the promise of violence by way of a six shooter The trailer is an attention grabber. May be well worth keeping an eye out for on November 12th.
Have a look for yourself, below.
Hard times have hit the Summer Ranch, one of the last remaining true cattle ranches in North Dakota, where Kip Summer along with his father Hadley struggle to keep their ranch afloat. Still coping with the recent loss of his mother, Kip seeks comfort at a nearby brothel where he comes to the aid of Waniya, a beautiful, downcast Native American girl who’s being harassed. When it’s clear she has nowhere to go, Kip brings her to the safety of the ranch.The following night two headlights roll up behind Kip's truck and a man dressed in black approaches and assaults Kip, knocking him out. When Kip comes to, dawn is breaking and Waniya is missing.The next day county Sheriff informs Kip that his assailant is Paris, a pimp with a violent history who is wanted for murder, and advises him to abandon Kip’s pursuit of Waniya. Despite the Sheriff's forewarning, Kip begins his search and sets out into the murky borderland between crime and industry, where he is thrown into the underground world of trafficking, prejudice, and evil as old as the land itself…THE BYGONE was co-written and directed by Parker Phillips and Graham Phillips. The film stars Graham Phillips, Shawn Hatosy, Ritchie Coster, Irene Bedard, Jaqueline Tobini, Jamie McShane, Tokala Black Elk, and Sydney Schaffer.Gravitas Ventures will release THE BYGONE on VOD on November 12 on numerous platforms including iTunes, Prime Video, VUDU, Google Play, Vimeo, Comcast, Direct TV, Dish Network, Verizon Fios, among others.
The Bygone Trailer from Phillips Pictures on Vimeo.
