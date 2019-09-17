William X. Leeâ€™s Gangsters Incorporated Starring Joe Estevez, Mel Novak and Shawn C. Phillips Gets Worldwide Distribution

William X. Lee’s (Black Mamba) Gangsters Incorporated starring Joe Estevez (Samurai Cop 2: Deadly Vengeance, Black Scorpion), Mel Novak (Bruce Lee’s Game of Death, Harley Wallen’s Eternal Code), and Shawn C. Phillips (Dustin Ferguson’s Los Angeles Shark Attack, Dead Ant) gets worldwide distribution on Amazon, FYE, TCM, Barnes and Noble, Walmart, and Target on Tuesday, September 17th.

With cinematic nods to The Godfather, Black Caesar, and GoodFellas, William X. Lee’’s Gangsters Incorporated tells the story of America’s first African-American Don, or head of a crime family. This compelling film is a tale of family, trust, honor and betrayal. You know what they say: ''Keep your friends close, but keep your enemies buried.’'

Also starring Corum Sanford, Steven A Guynn, William Wreggelsworth, Louis Banks, Angela Willians and William L. Miller.

Gangsters Incorporated takes its inspiration from a number of classic Hollywood films. There’s a little bit of some Pulp Fiction sprinkled in in to make the plot entertaining. They also went back in time to a classic from the 1960s, It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World, to allow for a lot of characters to do a lot of action and comedy. When audiences see this film, they will watch plumbers with puns, nuns with guns, and $200,000 in laundered money finding its way through the underworld and sewer system of the Bronx. Shady landlords, gun toting crazies, girlfriends with attitudes, Japanese ninja plumbers on the prowl, and Russians infiltrating the sewers. It is all about keeping viewers in their seats and watching the mad mayhem unfold before one’s eyes (Nice, eh?).

More info at: https://www.imdb.com/title/tt3651652/