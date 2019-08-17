TRICK: RLJE Films Picks up New Film From MY BLOODY VALENTINE's Patrick Lussier

With the impending end of Summer comes the anticipation of the horror-day season in October, and RLJE Films is looking to play a part in your Halloween celebrations.

They picked up Patrick Lussier's masked killer flick Trick the other day. Trick stars Omar Epps, Kristina Reyes, Jamie Kennedy and horror icon Tom Atkins.

RLJE will release Trick in U.S. cinemas and on VOD and Digital on October 18th.