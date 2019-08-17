Toronto Film Festival Coverage Weird Reviews All News International Features Cult Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
TRICK: RLJE Films Picks up New Film From MY BLOODY VALENTINE's Patrick Lussier
With the impending end of Summer comes the anticipation of the horror-day season in October, and RLJE Films is looking to play a part in your Halloween celebrations.
They picked up Patrick Lussier's masked killer flick Trick the other day. Trick stars Omar Epps, Kristina Reyes, Jamie Kennedy and horror icon Tom Atkins.
RLJE will release Trick in U.S. cinemas and on VOD and Digital on October 18th.
RLJE Films has acquired the horror film TRICK, which will be available in theaters and on VOD and Digital HD on October 18, 2019. Directed by Patrick Lussier (My Bloody Valentine) who co-wrote the film with Todd Farmer (Drive Angry), the film stars Omar Epps (“House”), Kristina Reyes (“Blindspot”), Jamie Kennedy (Scream) and Tom Atkins (Escape From New York).“We’re excited to release TRICK just in time for Halloween,” said Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer at RLJE Films. “With thrilling plot twists and turns, TRICK will have audiences grasping the edge of their seats and will be the start of a terrifying new franchise.”From the director of MY BLOODY VALENTINE and DRIVE ANGRY comes the next chapter of Halloween horror. When a small town is visited every Halloween by a masked madman, Detective Mike Denver (Epps) will stop at nothing to discover who he is and how to stop him.TRICK is a production of Durango Pictures and was produced by Ita Kennedy (“Ghost Hunters”) and Ellen Wander (Spinning Man).Ward and Jess De Leo from RLJE Films and negotiated the deal with Ellen Wander and Jordan Dykstra of Film Bridge International on behalf of the filmmakers.
