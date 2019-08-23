Lund 2019: Swedish Genre Fest is Back, With Frickin' Laser Beams!

Our friends at the Lund Fantastic Film Festival in Lund, Sweden are gearing up for their 25th anniversary. Amazing. Twenty-five years of bringing fantastic cinema to anywhere in the World is an amazing feat.

Before LundFFF announces this year`s lineup the festival announced today a travelling roadshow called Nerd Culture on Tour. The roadshow will travel to four cities in Skåne County and I think I can confidently pronounce three out of four of them: Osby, Lund, Trelleborg and Ystad.

For this tour LundFFF has partnered up with Anna Arnman, a senior lecturer of Malmö University, who will offer her insight into Clive Barker’s iconic 1987 film, Hellraiser, based on her own dissertation of the cult fave. How cool is that?

The festival also unveiled this year's poster which is purdy and full of color and lasers.

The first wave of titles for LundFFF will be announced next week.