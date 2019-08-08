HAUNT: Official Key Art And Four Character Posters Released For Horror House Flick

Yesterday the trailer for Scott Beck and Bryan Woods' horror house flick Haunt dropped. The film from the writers of A Quiet Place is having its world premiere at Popcorn Frights today and the key art and character posters were released.

I prefer the individual posters to the key art's collage of the four. They're kind of clean and classy, each one for the Clown, Devil, Ghost and Witch. Check the character posters out below.

On Halloween, a group of friends encounter an "extreme" haunted house that promises to feed on their darkest fears. The night turns deadly as they come to the horrifying realization that some monsters are real.

And here's the trailer once more.