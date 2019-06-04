Kamal Ahmed's The Martyr Maker Gets Nationwide VOD Release!

Indie Film Maker and former member of the comedy group the Jerky Boys Kamal Ahmed, has released his latest film titled "The Martyr Maker". The film stars Golden Globe Nominated actor Tom Sizemore (Pearl Harbor, Black Hawk Down) , who plays the head of the CIA, in this Political Thriller, as well as a slew of talented upcoming actors such as: Alexander Mercier ,Shiek Mahmud -Bey, and Cory Duval.

The Film tells the story of an American born Muslim who after struggling with his islamic roots, explores different aspects of the religion, leading to a deadly calling. The film will be released by Stuart Alson of ITN Distribution. The film will be available world wide starting june 4, on Amazon Prime.