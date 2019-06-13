Fantasia Coverage Festival Reviews International Reviews Zombie Movies Weird Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

Frontières 2019: Market Projects Announced

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
As the Fantasia Film Festival draws near we have been waiting to hear from our friends at the Frontieres co-production market. From its humble beginnings sequestered to a tiny classroom above the Hall Auditorium to now filling that very place the first morning of the market, Frontieres has grown in leaps and bounds. The anchor has always been the market in Montreal and we look foward to covering it once again this year. 
 
Today Frontieres announced the twenty projects which will present during Industry Weekend. For the first time there will be projects from Japan and Lebanon. The Japanese program is from the director of Adrift in Tokyo, Satoshi Miki, so that's really fun news. The bulk of the projects will come from North America and Europe. There is one Latin American project coming from Gustavo Hernandez (You Shall Not Sleep and Lobo Feroz the spanish language remake of Big Bad Wolves).
 
They also announced the return of the Created by Women program and will introduce a new program called Shorts to Features Pitch Session, "a spotlight on Canadian short filmmakers developing their feature-length adaptations".
 
Those two smaller progams are yet to be announced but you will find the twenty market project listed below. 
 
FRONTIÈRES MARKET ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL SELECTION PROJECTS
 
Frontières returns to the Fantasia International Film Festival for the 11th edition of its co-production market (July 18-21) 
 
Official Selection Projects
 
We are thrilled to announce our complete Official Selection line-up of 20 international genre projects in advanced development & early financing. For the first time, the Frontières selection includes projects from Japan & Lebanon.  This year's line-up features new projects from directors Satoshi Miki (IT’S ME, IT’S ME & ADRIFT IN TOKYO), Jennifer Reeder (KNIVES & SKIN), Ian Lagarde (ALL YOU CAN EAT BOUDDHA)  and producers Colonelle Films (A COLONY), and Love & Death Productions (THE ENDLESS), among others.
 
See below for the full list of projects in the final wave.
 
Spotlight Programs: Shorts to Features & Created by Women
 
Additional featured programming includes, for the first time, the Shorts to Features Pitch Session, a spotlight on Canadian short filmmakers developing their feature-length adaptations. Returning for a third year, the Created by Women Pitch Session, presented by Telefilm Canada with Women in Film + Television Vancouver, will include 4 first feature projects pitched by up and coming female screenwriters & directors from across Canada.
 
Frontières alumni projects include RAW, LES AFFAMÉS, GHOST TOWN ANTHOLOGY, TURBO KID, THE RANGER and this year’s VIVARIUM, EXTRA ORDINARY, JESUS SHOWS YOU THE WAY TO THE HIGHWAY and RIOT GIRLS
 
Frontières Market Official Selection
 
ALL THE SMALL BODIES (USA)
Director/Writer: Jennifer Reeder
Producer: Laura Heberton
 
DEATH DON’T HAVE NO MERCY (USA)
Director: Hunter Adams
Writers: Hunter Adams, Gregorio Parker
Producer: Kyle Stroud
 
DOUBLE BLIND (Ireland)
Director: Ian Hunt Duffy
Writer: Darach McGarrigle
Producer: Simon Doyle (Failsafe Films)
 
EXTRACTION (Netherlands)
Director/Writer: Martijn Smits
Producers: Paul Ruven (Talent United), Martijn Smits
 
THE FUTURE EVE (L’ÈVE FUTURE) (Canada - Quebec)
Director: Olivier Asselin
Writers: Olivier Asselin & Lucille Fluet
Producer: Christine Falco (Films Camera Oscura)
 
IT’S RAINING (PIOVE) (Italy / Belgium / Uruguay)
Director: Gustavo Hernandez
Writers: Jacopo Del Giudice, Gustavo Hernandez
Producers: Marina Marzotto & Mattia Oddone (Propaganda Italia),  Annick Mahnert (Screen Division) - Jean-Yves Roubin & Joseph Rouschop (GapBusters) Ignacio Garcia Cucucovich (Mother Superior Films)
 
MY ANIMAL (Canada - Quebec)
Director: Jacqueline Castel
Writer: Jae Matthews
Producers: Aonan Yang (Greenground Production), Michael Solomon (Band With Pictures)
 
THE RETREAT (Canada - Ontario)
Director: Pat Mills
Writer: Alyson Richards
Producer: Alyson Richards (Alyson Richards Productions)
 
THE TRIALS OF ALIEN LIFE (L’ÉPREUVE DE LA VIE EXTRA-TERRESTRE) (Canada - Quebec)
Director/Writer: Ian Lagarde
Producers: Sarah Mannering, Fanny Drew  (Colonelle Films)
 
WE CAME FROM THE SEA (Canada - British Columbia)
Director: Jeremy Lutter
Writer: Ryan Bright
Producers: Raynor Shima (Luchagore Productions), Broken Mirror Films
 
THE CONVENIENCE STORE (Japan/USA/Italy)
Director: Satoshi Miki
Writers:  Mark Schilling & Shuichi Ozawa
Producers:  ARTicle Films & Tucker Film
 
DISRUPTIVE SERVANT (UAE / UK / SWEDEN)
Director/Writer: Amal Al-Agroobi
Producers: Magnus Paulsson (Solid Entertainment), Amal Al-Agroobi  (Al-Agroobi Films)
 
ECHOES (USA)
Director: J. Casey Modderno
Writers: J. Casey Modderno & Myles Hawthorne
Producers: Thomas R. Burke, Leal Naim (Love & Death Productions)
 
FOOD (France)
Director/Writer: Mathieu Mégemont
Producers: Anaïs Bertrand & Pascaline Saillant (Insolence Productions)
 
GISELLE (USA)
Director: Rachel Chavkin
Writer: Rebecca Robinson
Producers: Michael Melamedoff (Cowboy Bear Ninja), Michael Roiff (Night And Day Pictures)
 
L.O.L.A (Ireland)
Director/Writer: Andrew Legge
Producers: Alan Maher, John Wallace (Cowtown Pictures)
 
POLARIS (Canada - Northwest Territories)
Director/Writer:  Kirsten Carthew
Producer: Max Fraser (Hootalinqua Productions)
 
RULES FOR WEREWOLVES (Canada - Ontario)
Director: Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux
Writer: Kirk Lynn
Producer: Peter Harvey (Peter Harvey Productions Inc.)
 
UNDER CONSTRUCTION (WARCHE) (Lebanon)
Director: Nadim Tabet
Writers: Nadim Tabet and Antoine Waked
Producers: Georges Schoucair, Myriam Sassine (Abbout Productions)
 
THE WRETCHED (Netherlands)
Director: Ruben Broekhuis
Writers: Chris W. Mitchell, Ruben Broekhuis & Monique van Kessel
Producers: Monique van Kessel, Pamela Berhitoe (Pit Film)
