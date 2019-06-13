Frontières 2019: Market Projects Announced

Fantasia Coverage Festival Reviews International Reviews Zombie Movies Weird Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works
FRONTIÈRES MARKET ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL SELECTION PROJECTSFrontières returns to the Fantasia International Film Festival for the 11th edition of its co-production market (July 18-21)Official Selection ProjectsWe are thrilled to announce our complete Official Selection line-up of 20 international genre projects in advanced development & early financing. For the first time, the Frontières selection includes projects from Japan & Lebanon. This year's line-up features new projects from directors Satoshi Miki (IT’S ME, IT’S ME & ADRIFT IN TOKYO), Jennifer Reeder (KNIVES & SKIN), Ian Lagarde (ALL YOU CAN EAT BOUDDHA) and producers Colonelle Films (A COLONY), and Love & Death Productions (THE ENDLESS), among others.See below for the full list of projects in the final wave.Spotlight Programs: Shorts to Features & Created by WomenAdditional featured programming includes, for the first time, the Shorts to Features Pitch Session, a spotlight on Canadian short filmmakers developing their feature-length adaptations. Returning for a third year, the Created by Women Pitch Session, presented by Telefilm Canada with Women in Film + Television Vancouver, will include 4 first feature projects pitched by up and coming female screenwriters & directors from across Canada.Frontières alumni projects include RAW, LES AFFAMÉS, GHOST TOWN ANTHOLOGY, TURBO KID, THE RANGER and this year’s VIVARIUM, EXTRA ORDINARY, JESUS SHOWS YOU THE WAY TO THE HIGHWAY and RIOT GIRLSFrontières Market Official SelectionALL THE SMALL BODIES (USA)Director/Writer: Jennifer ReederProducer: Laura HebertonDEATH DON’T HAVE NO MERCY (USA)Director: Hunter AdamsWriters: Hunter Adams, Gregorio ParkerProducer: Kyle StroudDOUBLE BLIND (Ireland)Director: Ian Hunt DuffyWriter: Darach McGarrigleProducer: Simon Doyle (Failsafe Films)EXTRACTION (Netherlands)Director/Writer: Martijn SmitsProducers: Paul Ruven (Talent United), Martijn SmitsTHE FUTURE EVE (L’ÈVE FUTURE) (Canada - Quebec)Director: Olivier AsselinWriters: Olivier Asselin & Lucille FluetProducer: Christine Falco (Films Camera Oscura)IT’S RAINING (PIOVE) (Italy / Belgium / Uruguay)Director: Gustavo HernandezWriters: Jacopo Del Giudice, Gustavo HernandezProducers: Marina Marzotto & Mattia Oddone (Propaganda Italia), Annick Mahnert (Screen Division) - Jean-Yves Roubin & Joseph Rouschop (GapBusters) Ignacio Garcia Cucucovich (Mother Superior Films)MY ANIMAL (Canada - Quebec)Director: Jacqueline CastelWriter: Jae MatthewsProducers: Aonan Yang (Greenground Production), Michael Solomon (Band With Pictures)THE RETREAT (Canada - Ontario)Director: Pat MillsWriter: Alyson RichardsProducer: Alyson Richards (Alyson Richards Productions)THE TRIALS OF ALIEN LIFE (L’ÉPREUVE DE LA VIE EXTRA-TERRESTRE) (Canada - Quebec)Director/Writer: Ian LagardeProducers: Sarah Mannering, Fanny Drew (Colonelle Films)WE CAME FROM THE SEA (Canada - British Columbia)Director: Jeremy LutterWriter: Ryan BrightProducers: Raynor Shima (Luchagore Productions), Broken Mirror FilmsTHE CONVENIENCE STORE (Japan/USA/Italy)Director: Satoshi MikiWriters: Mark Schilling & Shuichi OzawaProducers: ARTicle Films & Tucker FilmDISRUPTIVE SERVANT (UAE / UK / SWEDEN)Director/Writer: Amal Al-AgroobiProducers: Magnus Paulsson (Solid Entertainment), Amal Al-Agroobi (Al-Agroobi Films)ECHOES (USA)Director: J. Casey ModdernoWriters: J. Casey Modderno & Myles HawthorneProducers: Thomas R. Burke, Leal Naim (Love & Death Productions)FOOD (France)Director/Writer: Mathieu MégemontProducers: Anaïs Bertrand & Pascaline Saillant (Insolence Productions)GISELLE (USA)Director: Rachel ChavkinWriter: Rebecca RobinsonProducers: Michael Melamedoff (Cowboy Bear Ninja), Michael Roiff (Night And Day Pictures)L.O.L.A (Ireland)Director/Writer: Andrew LeggeProducers: Alan Maher, John Wallace (Cowtown Pictures)POLARIS (Canada - Northwest Territories)Director/Writer: Kirsten CarthewProducer: Max Fraser (Hootalinqua Productions)RULES FOR WEREWOLVES (Canada - Ontario)Director: Jeremy Schaulin-RiouxWriter: Kirk LynnProducer: Peter Harvey (Peter Harvey Productions Inc.)UNDER CONSTRUCTION (WARCHE) (Lebanon)Director: Nadim TabetWriters: Nadim Tabet and Antoine WakedProducers: Georges Schoucair, Myriam Sassine (Abbout Productions)THE WRETCHED (Netherlands)Director: Ruben BroekhuisWriters: Chris W. Mitchell, Ruben Broekhuis & Monique van KesselProducers: Monique van Kessel, Pamela Berhitoe (Pit Film)