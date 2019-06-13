Frontières 2019: Market Projects Announced

As the Fantasia Film Festival draws near we have been waiting to hear from our friends at the Frontieres co-production market. From its humble beginnings sequestered to a tiny classroom above the Hall Auditorium to now filling that very place the first morning of the market, Frontieres has grown in leaps and bounds. The anchor has always been the market in Montreal and we look foward to covering it once again this year.

Today Frontieres announced the twenty projects which will present during Industry Weekend. For the first time there will be projects from Japan and Lebanon. The Japanese program is from the director of Adrift in Tokyo, Satoshi Miki, so that's really fun news. The bulk of the projects will come from North America and Europe. There is one Latin American project coming from Gustavo Hernandez (You Shall Not Sleep and Lobo Feroz the spanish language remake of Big Bad Wolves).

They also announced the return of the Created by Women program and will introduce a new program called Shorts to Features Pitch Session, "a spotlight on Canadian short filmmakers developing their feature-length adaptations".

Those two smaller progams are yet to be announced but you will find the twenty market project listed below.