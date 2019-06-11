DESOLATE: Trailer Premiere For Frederick Cipoletti's Thriller

Screen Anarchy is pleased to premiere the trailer for Frederick Cipoletti's frontier thriller, Desolate. Have a look below.

While trying to survive the worst drought in history, a family of farmers force their youngest brother down a path of crime and violence in order to survive. Betrayed by his brother after a robbery gone wrong, Billy is left for dead in an unfamiliar land. He must do whatever it takes to survive, endure and seek the revenge he deserves.

Uncork'd Entertainment is distributing this Audience Award winning film from the inagural year of the Mammoth Film Festival over in California. They have planned a multi-city theatrical release in the States on July 12th. They will also release the film on multiple digital platforms same day.

DESOLATE stars Will Brittain (Everybody Wants Some, A Teacher), Callan Mulvey (Marvel Universe, Too Old To Die Young) and Tyson Ritter (Gloria Bell, Preacher). The film was written by Frederick Cipoletti and Jonathan Rosenthal and directed by Cipoletti.