Cannes 2019: DOGS DON'T WEAR PANTS First Poster & NSFW Clips For This S&M Drama

One of the most exciting selections in this year's Cannes Directors' Fortnight is Finnish filmmaker Jukka-Pekka Valkeapää's tale of catharsis and bondage, Dogs Don't Wear Pants. This third film from Valkeapää tells the story of a man (Pekka Strang as Juha) who loses his wife in a tragic accident and finds a strange kind of solace when he accidentally stumbles across a local dominatrix (Mona, played by Krista Kosonen) and strikes up an unusual relationship. The program notes describe the film as, "a darkly humorous story of loss, love and the sweet pain of being."

We've been given a first look at the film a stunning poster featuring Krista Kosonen and two brand new clips - one of which is NSFW - that highlight a couple of key moments in the film while also giving our readers a peek at the kind of beautiful filmmaking they are in store for with Dogs Don't Wear Pants.

The first clip shows the moment that forever traumatizes Juha, as he attempts to rescue his wife from the accident that claims her life. The second (NSFW) clip demonstrates the lengths to which he ends up going to recapture the feelings she inspired in him.

Dogs Don't Wear Pants has its world premiere in the Quinzaine at the Théâtre Croisette on Tuesday, May 21st at 8:45 AM. I predict you'll hear a lot of chatter about this film once it is unleashed upon the world.