Tribeca Coverage Weird Reviews All Reviews Zombie Movies Trailers How ScreenAnarchy Works

Tribeca 2019: Exclusive Clip for Scottish Thriller RUN

Editor, Festivals; Los Angeles, California (@RylandAldrich)
Sign-In to Vote
Tribeca 2019: Exclusive Clip for Scottish Thriller RUN

British director Scott Graham is perhaps best know for his debut feature Shell which was nominated for a BAFTA. His latest is a Scotland-set thriller about a man who mistakenly takes his son's girlfriend on a street racing odyssey. The film stars Mark Stanley, Marli Siu, Amy Manson, and Anders Hayward.

In his Tribeca notes, Matt Barone called the film, "an authentic and taut piece of stripped-down filmmaking, viscerally capturing the desperation of blue-collar anxiety." Check out the exclusive clip from the film and it's brand new poster below.

RUN-one sheet.jpg

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
ExclusiveScotlandTribeca

More about Run

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2019 ScreenAnarchy LLC.