Tribeca 2019: Exclusive Clip for Scottish Thriller RUN

British director Scott Graham is perhaps best know for his debut feature Shell which was nominated for a BAFTA. His latest is a Scotland-set thriller about a man who mistakenly takes his son's girlfriend on a street racing odyssey. The film stars Mark Stanley, Marli Siu, Amy Manson, and Anders Hayward.

In his Tribeca notes, Matt Barone called the film, "an authentic and taut piece of stripped-down filmmaking, viscerally capturing the desperation of blue-collar anxiety." Check out the exclusive clip from the film and it's brand new poster below.