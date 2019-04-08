Texas Frightmare 2019: 14th Annual Event Reveals Film Lineup With Classics and New Features

We are creeping up on the 14th annual Texas Frightmare Weekend, and it's time to reveal the amazing lineup of horror and exploitation features they've curated for conventions goers. Beyond the insane number of top shelf guests and vendors, TFW has always had a really fun feature film lineup from which I've gathered several of my favorite horror films of the last decade.

This year's lineup looks really solid with films like the world premiere of The Dead Center, the fun sounding VelociPastor, Reborn starring Barbara Crampton, The Bray Road Beast featuring narrator Lyle Blackburn from the band Ghoultown, and a trio of upcoming films from Arrow Video making their big screen debuts in new restorations, The Child, The Prey, and Trapped Alive, and many more. Many films have cast and crew in attendance for both signings and Q & A opportunities. It's going to be another fun one!

Check out the details below and follow this link to find out how you can attend!