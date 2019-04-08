SXSW Coverage Indie Interviews Weird News Hollywood Features Superhero Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

Texas Frightmare 2019: 14th Annual Event Reveals Film Lineup With Classics and New Features

Editor, U.S. ; Dallas, Texas (@HatefulJosh)
We are creeping up on the 14th annual Texas Frightmare Weekend, and it's time to reveal the amazing lineup of horror and exploitation features they've curated for conventions goers. Beyond the insane number of top shelf guests and vendors, TFW has always had a really fun feature film lineup from which I've gathered several of my favorite horror films of the last decade. 

This year's lineup looks really solid with films like the world premiere of The Dead Center, the fun sounding VelociPastor, Reborn starring Barbara Crampton, The Bray Road Beast featuring narrator Lyle Blackburn from the band Ghoultown, and a trio of upcoming films from Arrow Video making their big screen debuts in new restorations, The Child, The Prey, and Trapped Alive, and many more. Many films have cast and crew in attendance for both signings and Q & A opportunities. It's going to be another fun one!

Check out the details below and follow this link to find out how you can attend!

TEXAS FRIGHTMARE WEEKEND ANNOUNCES 2019 FILM FESTIVAL

SCREENINGS, WORLD PREMIERES AND MORE!

Dallas, TX, April 8, 2019: Texas Frightmare Weekend Presented by Arrow Video is back this May 3-5, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency DFW Airport. Now celebrating its 14th terrifying year and continuing their wildly popular free film festival to all TFW pass holders! Fourteen (14) feature films and eleven (11) short films will be screening from Arrow Video, Wild Eye Releasing, Millman Productions and several indie companies all weekend long.

PLUS! A completely SECRET SCREENING of an unreleased film!

Two separate short film blocks will also be featured on Friday and Saturday.

Texas Frightmare Weekend is presented by Arrow Video. Now celebrating its 14th year, the event takes place annually in the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex. True to its motto, “The Southwest’s Premier Horror Convention”, our goal is to provide fans with an unrivaled experience by celebrating all aspects of genre films. Texas Frightmare Weekend hosts celebrity appearances, autograph signings, screenings, exclusive parties and horror memorabilia vendors from all over the country. The event is also extremely proud to have featured the rising talents of many Texas “Frightmakers” in screenings, panel discussions and Q & A’s.

This year’s guests include Tim Curry, Sam Raimi, Robert Englund, Bruce Campbell, Meat Loaf and more. Tickets, a full guest list and more are available at www.texasfrightmareweekend.com.

