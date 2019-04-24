RUPERT, RUPERT & RUPERT: Multiple Personality Disorder Takes Centre Stage in Witty UK Indie

Global Digital Releasing have signed on to distribute Tom Sands’ bittersweet, multiple personality comedy Rupert, Rupert & Rupert across digital platforms worldwide on Friday, April 26, 2019.

Rupert, Ruper & Rupert centers around Rupert (Sandy Batchelor), a struggling actor with multiple personality disorder whose three identities battle for control after he lands the role of a lifetime as the lead in a West End play. But when he falls for makeup artist Stevie (played by Daisy Keeping), his personalities threaten his career and love life so he seeks help.

The UK dramedy was produced by Phil Harris, Tom Sands and Mick Sands, from a screenplay by Mick Sands, and will be available in North America and the U.K. across popular digital channels including Amazon, Google Play and others on April 26.

Check out the trailer below.