Hey LA! Want to See HEATHERS at the Ace with Vidiots?

Editor, Festivals; Los Angeles, California (@RylandAldrich)
Hey Los Angeles!

Our good friends at Vidiots are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Daniel Waters and Michael Lehmann classic Heathers with a screening at the Ace Theatre on Thursday April 18th at 8pm. The screening will be followed by a conversation with director Lehman, writer Waters, and co-star Lisanne Falk.

The screening is $20 in advance (Tix here) but we are giving away 3 pairs of tickets. Want to go? Hit us up on twitter @ScreenAnarchy with the hashtag #HeathersVidiots and we'll randomly chose the winners sometime next week.

DTLAGiveawayLos Angeles

