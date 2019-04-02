Hey LA! Want to See HEATHERS at the Ace with Vidiots?

Hey Los Angeles!



Our good friends at Vidiots are celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Daniel Waters and Michael Lehmann classic Heathers with a screening at the Ace Theatre on Thursday April 18th at 8pm. The screening will be followed by a conversation with director Lehman, writer Waters, and co-star Lisanne Falk.

The screening is $20 in advance (Tix here) but we are giving away 3 pairs of tickets. Want to go? Hit us up on twitter @ScreenAnarchy with the hashtag #HeathersVidiots and we'll randomly chose the winners sometime next week.