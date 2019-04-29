Exclusive THE SHAPE SHEPHERD Clip: Crazy Is Way More Scary

Fresh off its world premier-e at the Newport Beach Film Festival, we're excited to present an exclusive (and extended) fight scene from The Shape Shepherd.

In the clip, which you can watch below, two characters in desperate flight make a quick stop and then must immediately defend themselves from two armed characters. Their defense is unexpected, to say the least.

Here's the film's official description "In the late 80s, a psychiatrist leads his junkie older brother towards the Canadian border to escape a murder charge." Jordon Hodges, Randy Spence, Caroline Newton and Brett Baker star. Chris Faulisi directed; Hodges and Faulisis wrote the original screenplay.

The Shape Shepherd will screen again at the Newport Beach Film Festival on Wednesday, May 1 @ 6:00pm - Edwards Big Newport - Screen 5, 300 Newport Center Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660. Watch the clip below and make up your own mind.

