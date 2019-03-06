Cinequest 2019: Watch This Exclusive Clip From Documentary CLEAN HANDS

Michael Domonic's new documentary Clean Hands will screen at the Cinequest Film Festival this weekend. ScreenAnarchy has a clip to share with you today.

While we do have our share of fun here at ScreenAnarchy none of us are ignorant of the plight of many in this world. While Clean Hands does not neccessarily fit within our mandate it is still important to remain mindful of others in less fortunate circumstances. In the clip the Lopez children rummage through the remains of unused fish dumped by the fish truck.

Shot over the course of seven years (2011-2018) in Nicaragua, Clean Hands is a feature-length documentary which tells the remarkable, riveting story of the Lopez family surviving against the backdrop of Central America’s largest garbage dump, La Chureca and beyond. It is about family, extreme poverty, the hope and innocence of children, rescue and salvation, and the challenges we all face. This is a slice of life that is rarely seen.

Clean Hands will screen on March 9th at 3:15 p.m. at the Century 20 Redwood City cinemas.