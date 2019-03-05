AMONG THE SHADOWS: Vampires And Werewolves Are Fighting Each Other, Again, in Exclusive Clip

Vampires and Werewolves are it again, always getting up in each other's grills, fighting over who has the bigger... teeth.

Tiago Mesquita's indie horror flick, Among the Shadows, is being released on Digital HD and Demand today by Momentum Pictures. We have been sent along an exclusive clip to share with you.

We were hoping that the clip would inclusde headliner Lindsay Lohan but begger cannot be choosers. The clip does show that the film is very indie and very micro budget, so this one is for fans of the lo-fi.

A private investigator must unravel the murder of her uncle while keeping the secret that she is a descendant from a line of werewolves.

Among the Shadows stars the aforementioned Lindsay Lohan (The Parent Trap, Mean Girls), Charlotte Beckett (All The Money in the World, Penny Dreadful) and Gianni Capaldi (River Runs Red, Blood of Redemption).